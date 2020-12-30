Woman charged after alleged police hit-and-run

A 27-year-old woman accused of injuring two police officers in a Melbourne hit-and-run has been charged with multiple offences after leading police on a dramatic pursuit.

Police were called to a Seaford McDonalds yesterday afternoon for a welfare check after reports of a woman who appeared unwell inside a car.

When the two officers arrived police allege Courtney Pollard drove at them.

Courtney Pollard, 27, has been arrested after a police pursuit yesterday. (Supplied)

A male constable aged in his 20s was pinned against the wall of the McDonalds drive through and sustained bruising.

A female senior constable, also aged in her 20s, had her leg driven over and was taken to hospital with a fractured foot.

Ms Pollard has been charged with intentionally exposing an emergency worker to risk driving, intentionally causing serious injury, reckless conduct endangering life and assault related offences.

The pursuit ended with a woman crashing the car she was driving into a tree before fleeing into a nearby house. (Nine)

The alleged incident sparked a police chase, with Ms Pollard fleeing the scene driving 30km away at 170km/h pursued by police including the air wing.

The chase ended in Burwood with Ms Pollard crashing her car into a tree after police deployed road spikes. She then fled into a nearby home before she was arrested.

Simon Phipps who lives in the house where the arrest was made said it was a once in a lifetime experience.

“I heard a noise in the kitchen and I asked, ‘is anyone there?’ and before I got an answer, three policemen burst into this door and nabbed her,” Mr Phipps said.

“She made a lot of noise … begging for … a fair go I suppose.”

Police had to break through a door in order to detain the 27-year-old female driver. (Nine)

Mr Phipps said Ms Pollard put up fight before being taken into custody.

Detective Inspector Martin Bourke said the pursuit lasted 55 minutes and described Ms Pollard’s driving as “incredibly dangerous”.