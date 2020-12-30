Will GTA 6 get a 2021 release?

Grand Theft Auto 6 was essentially confirmed in an April 2020 report by Kotaku detailing Rockstar’s reformed culture following the crunch that plagued Red Dead Redemption 2‘s development. The report gave a slight indication of when fans may get an official announcement from Rockstar. Referring to Rockstar’s next game as a “new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” the report mentioned out that Grand Theft Auto 6‘s development would involve “a moderately sized release (which, by Rockstar’s standards, would still be a large game) that is then expanded with regular updates over time.”

Based on the above statement, fans can surmise that they’ll get some kind of preview of GTA 6 by late 2021, or perhaps early 2022. The “moderately sized release” has yet to be defined, but it might be safe to assume that the game will start out smaller than Red Dead Redemption 2. This would both grant the development team breathing room and potentially lead to a release closer rather than further away.