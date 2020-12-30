Why you never saw George Clooney’s bad first movie

Grizzly screenwriter David Sheldon was initially recruited by producer Ed Montoro to script the sequel, with an agreement that Sheldon would direct. Later, however, Montoro reportedly stole money from his own production company and disappeared without a trace (via Paste Magazine). The film soon got another producer, Joseph Ford Proctor, but he abruptly fired Sheldon as the director and replaced him with Hungarian filmmaker André Szöts before abandoning the project himself. The production was saved from total cancellation just in the nick of time by a plastic surgeon named Tari Jamaki who was fascinated by the bear (via Empire), but things continued to spiral from there.

Szöts reportedly changed much of the script, tapping everyone from the crew to the caterer to handle rewrites, and technical problems with the animatronic bears abounded. Clooney told Empire that he, Dern, and Sheen were largely left to their own devices for weeks in Budapest, despite only appearing in five minutes of footage, and eventually the production money ran out. Per producer Suzanne Nagy, several scenes were left unshot. The film’s fake bears were also seized by the Hungarian government, which meant second unit footage could not be filmed, and Nagy said the resulting editing process was “disastrous.” Nagy was unable to secure a sales representative for the film, and it took decades for the project to earn enough cult status that Nagy could finally finish it.

Now that the film is finally nearing its long overdue release, Clooney has his reservations about the coming debut of his very first feature, telling Empire, “It was a bad time for hair and clothes. And a really bad time for young actors. I have a sense that I’ve finally found something that’s worse than Batman & Robin.”