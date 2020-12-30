Why Steve’s watch in Wonder Woman 1984 is so important

After her wish on the Dreamstone, Diana attends a work party and spends her time there looking for Lord, whom she suspects as having a malicious reason for his interest in the museum and Barbara. While there, she gets interrupted by many men clearly interested in her, but she smoothly brushes them off, one by one. This plan is challenged when one strange man, played by Kristoffer Polaha, doesn’t take a hint and follows her. Diana warns him off, but he’s undeterred.

The man says to Diana, “I wish we had more time.” She has an instant reaction, as that phrase is one of the last things Steve said to her before he sacrificed himself. Diana gets angry, warning the stranger not to say that to her, but instead of leaving her alone, he grabs her hand and places a watch in her palm. He tells her, “I can save today, but you can save the world.” For Diana, that’s all it takes to know that this is really Steve, back from the dead.

Though it’s a different watch, the recreation of their last moment together proves just how important and symbolic Steve’s old watch is for them. Diana keeps it close, displaying it next to a photo of herself and Trevor Ranch in her apartment. Without the meaning behind the watch, Steve might’ve been unable to convince Diana of his true identity.