Why people think MK4 had one of the worst endings ever

If you were skilled enough to beat MK4 with Jax, you were immediately treated to an ending cutscene that’s memorable for all the wrong reasons.

As Sonya comes to blows with an enemy by the name of Jarek, players’ ears were treated to some pretty awkwardly flat voice acting from both combatants. On a visual level, the super awkward fighting stance animations and horrid walking movement from Jarek were especially cringeworthy. Hilarity soon ensues when Jarek goes flying off of a cliff and proceeds to belt out one of MK’s signature over the top battle cries on his way down.

All of a sudden, players find out that Jarek held onto the cliff at the last moment. He then proceeds to fling Sonya to her doom and belts out one of the worst laughs anyone has ever had the displeasure of listening to. Jax soon arrives on the scene to get revenge for his partner and finally get rid of Jarek for good.

Jax’s MK4 ending is pure schlock and a stark reminder of corny 90s fighting game storytelling. It’s no wonder that fans of the series find it to be so entertainingly bad.