Why Cliff Bleszinski turned down an offer from Kojima

Throughout Cliff Bleszinski’s career, he exclusively created his own properties or lent a helping hand on new ones. He was a primary designer for Jazz Jackrabbit, Unreal, and Gears of War, as well as a creative consultant for Rune. He only worked on sequels when he also developed the previous entries. Apparently, this practice colored his career outlook.

During a Rolling Stone interview, Bleszinski revealed that Hideo Kojima approached him with the offer to collaborate on Silent Hills. However, Bleszinski turned him down on the grounds that it was Silent Hills. He adores the Silent Hill franchise, but he just didn’t have the heart to work on someone else’s brainchild. “I only want to work on new IP,” explained Bleszinski. “I wanted to go my own way, in terms of being CEO and seeing if I had it in me to make another world. I have a lot of respect for Silent Hill as a franchise, it means a lot to me, but I’d be too afraid of f*cking it up.”

Perhaps if Kojima asks Bleszinski to help craft a spiritual successor to Silent Hill, the two can join forces.