Who has the highest single-season PPG average for every NBA team?

In the NBA, getting buckets is the name of the game. We all look to see who is leading the NBA in points per game, though that doesn’t make you a lock to win the NBA. Increasingly, people realize there is more to the game than scoring. And yet, we watch the games to see players score, and dudes who get buckets tend to be really good players. Here are the players with the highest single-season PPG average for all 30 NBA teams. It must be noted that, in order to qualify, a player had to play in at least half of his team’s games.