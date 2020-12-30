When Onscreen Kisses Go Really Wrong

Alright, alright, alright—we get it.

“It’s like, ‘OK, here’s the scene: You’re in the middle of the ocean,” McConaughey explained, giving his side to Yahoo! Entertainment. “You go under the water, so on ‘Action,’ go into the water and then come up out of the water like you’re gasping for air. You’re glad to be alive! Then you look at each other and you swim to each other and go into an embrace.'”

So, yeah, he wasn’t his best self: “There’s a lot of salt water and snot and all kinds of stuff that are in between all those,” he continued, “and so you’re doing that and you’re like, ‘OK, I think that worked, but did that look any good?'”

He’s confident that their best smooching days are still ahead of them—”There’s still time”—but some make-out situations are simply beyond repair. Enjoy these tales of love scenes gone wrong and take a little solace in knowing that even beautiful people don’t always create beautiful memories.