What Zack Snyder promised Connie Nielsen

The Snyder Cut has been in the works for a while, and even before the HBO Max miniseries was announced, Zack Snyder had reached out to Connie Nielsen for her approval before moving full-steam ahead. Nielsen didn’t have a problem with the director’s cut coming out — with a couple of conditions.

“Zack had already called me to ask if I would be OK with a reissue of the film with changes,” she said. “And I asked him, ‘Well, will you bring back the Amazon chapter the way you had written it and had filmed it?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely.'”

The caveats didn’t end there, as Nielsen went on to explain. “And then I said, ‘And Zack, will you also bring back my quite incredible stunt, running up the walls?’ And he said, ‘You got it.’ So I said, ‘Yeah, definitely. You’ve got my blessing. Absolutely.'” As expected, it sounds like Nielsen and the Amazons filmed quite a bit more than what we got to saw in the 2017 film, and audiences will finally be able to see all the hard work they put in for the HBO Max series. By the sounds of it, it seems as though there’s an action-packed set piece involving the Amazons that was left on the cutting room floor.

Nielsen also offered her thoughts on why the original movie didn’t connect with viewers, “What was really sad was how much stuff we filmed that wasn’t in the film. And I think that’s part of what made Justice League (2017) less cohesive as a viewing experience. The intent was not the same during the editing as it was during shooting.”

This is likely Zack Snyder’s last outing in the DCEU, and regardless of how it turns out, it certainly seems like he’s giving his all to the project.