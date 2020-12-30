What you need to know about AC: New Horizo’s New Year

Before New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31, you may want to use the kiosk in Resident Services or the Nook Shopping app on your NookPhone to purchase decorative noodles, grapes, and Berliner, plus a glass of sparkling cider, which can be interacted with. Make sure you finish up any errands in Resident Services before Dec. 31, because the building will be closed that day beginning at 5 a.m. When the day arrives, the Resident Services building will be blocked off with a massive countdown timer until midnight.

Villagers can be seen walking around the celebration area, wearing their own festive party hats and outfits. Tom Nook and Isabelle are sure to both be in the plaza, dressed to the nines and holding onto special items that you can collect. Isabelle will hand you a yellow glow stick during your first conversation. Tom Nook, on the other hand, offers one of two New Year’s Eve hats that come in varying colors, so you’ll have to do some trading with other players if you want all the options.

Have your glow stick and cider on hand as you wait for the clock to strike midnight. There may even be some Animal Crossing fireworks.