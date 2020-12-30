‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Pushing through the small town politics

Everyone knows everyone else and everyone talks to everyone else and there is essentially no privacy. That’s just the way that small towns work, I should know, I’m from one. Everyone judges you, and poor Olivia is getting the brunt of that right now.

Ethan, growing up like he did is a lot more used to blocking out the noise. Since he said that his solution to dealing with problems was essentially blocking out the noise and just focusing on the goal he wanted to accomplish and just pushing people’s opinions away, no matter what they said.

That is classic Plath logic, that sounds like a play right out of the Kim and Barry playbook because you know that they must have had naysayers over the years and if I know Kim and Barry Plath, they blocked them out and just kept doing whatever anyway because that’s kind of what they do.

I’m sure they’ve gotten some comments from people in Cairo who’ve watched the show, but stuff seems to largely travel over their heads, not because they’re unintelligent, they just keep at the task at hand.

However, Olivia is not used to this. Obviously, she’s used to living in a place where people could fly more under the radar and not face such scrutiny. In a bigger town, people don’t care as much. In a little town like Cairo, they would.

It amazes me thought that so many people care, the Plaths must be a really prominent family in Cairo for people to be discussing them like that, even outide the show. Of course they’re going to discuss them being on TV like they are, but I kind of wonder would Ethan and Olivia face the same amount of scrutiny had they not been on TV? It begs the question. Stay tuned!!!

