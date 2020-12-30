Vivo Y20A vs Realme C15: Here’s how the budget smartphones compare – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Vivo has launched its latest Y series budget smartphone — Vivo Y20A in India. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with an HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 11,490 and at this price tag, it will compete against the Realme C15 which retails at Rs 10,999. Wondering what is the difference between the two smartphones?

We bring you a spec-by-spec comparison of both smartphones.