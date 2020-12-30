Vivo X60, X60 Pro with Exynos 1080 processor launched – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Vivo has launched its flagship smartphones X60 and X60 Pro in China. The smartphones come with FHD+ displays and they are the first devices to be powered by Samsung Exynos 1080 5nm processor. The processor comes with in-built 5G support.

The price of Vivo X60 starts at 3498 yuan (Rs 39,290) on the other hand, the price of Vivo X60 Pro starts at 4498 yuan (Rs 50,510). The smartphones are up for pre-order in the region and will go on sale starting January 8, 2021. The company has also announced that it will launch the Vivo X60 Pro+ with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in January 2021.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro specifications

The duo comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ display with 1080×2376 pixel resolution. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and also HDR10+ support. The handsets are powered by an octa-core Exynos 1080 5nm processor and pack 8GB/12GB of RAM.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro come in two storage options — 128GB and 256GB. The smartphones do not offer support for microSD card. The dual SIM handsets run Android 11 operating system topped with the company’s layer of OriginOS 1.0.

The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro sport quad-rear camera setup with 48MP main sensor with f/1.48 aperture, 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 13MP portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture and 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture.The camera on both the smartphones also offer support for 5x optical zoom. The front of the devices house a 32MP selfie camera.

The handsets come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and USB Type C for audio and charging. Both the smartphones are backed by 4,300 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

