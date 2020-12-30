Vencer el desamor spoilers: Strange choices and possible ringleaders

Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate Bárbara Albarrán vda. de Falcón (Daniela Romo) has a secret. She’s been raising a child that doesn’t belong to her. We think their main problem here was not wanting to admit their one child died. They passed Gael Falcón Albarrán (Emmanuel Palomares) as the child Bárbara was expecting and lost. If they’d been honest about “adopting” the child, things would have been a lot better. So, where did the rest of the family go wrong? And who might be behind this attack on the family? Let’s take a look.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Why?

First, let’s talk what happened and why it was strange to us. Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate the other women of the house came upon Calixto Borjórquez (Tizoc Arroyo) holding the gun he stole from Bárbara on her. Of course, he held them all at gunpoint as well. Except for Gemma Corona (Valentina Buzzurro), who came in late. She managed to sneak up behind him and bash him over the head with what looks like a vase. Clear self-defense. As was the resulting struggle Calixto started that led to him falling down the stairs.

This is why we don’t understand why the women lied to the police about the details. Especially since it was Bárbara who asked. They were two seconds from leaving the house, and now they’re putting themselves on the line over a situation that’s clearly justifiable? It doesn’t make sense to us. However, we do have an idea of who is involved.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: The one behind it all?

In the finale of Vencer el miedo, Rommel Guajardo (Palomares) learned he has a twin brother, which would be Gael. His mother’s a drunk who didn’t seem like mother of the year material. His father was a crooked cop who was killed by Rommel. As we recall, he’d been trying to save Marcela Durán Bracho (Paulina Goto). He’d seemed shocked by the revelation, so we can see him wanting to track his brother down.

The thing about him was, he’s also a shady type himself. He was involved in some bad stuff with his crooked father and others, so we can see him having people who’d threaten and snoop the way Calixto’s been doing. We’re just curious to find out what Rommel really wants from Bárbara.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: What’s next

As for tonight, Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal Imelda (Raquel Morell) will arrive at the house and do her best to humiliate Gemma. However, it looks like this girl won’t take the bait—she responds in an intelligent way. We can’t wait to see how that goes over. And whether or not Bárbara will bother defending her at all. After all, she’s one of the people in that house covering for what happened. It’d be the least Bárbara can do.

Elsewhere, Eduardo Falcón Albarrán (Juan Diego Covarrubias) seems to have a heart after all. He’ll break down in tears when he sees the video of Tadeo Falcón López (Iker García) crying. Meanwhile, Bárbara will continue to fear what might happen with Calixto. It apparently becomes too much for her, so she’ll decide to confess the truth about Gael.