Univision Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Like mother, like daughter?

Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Victoria Robles de Cantú (Leticia Calderón) is a dirty hypocrite, and so is Renata Cantú Robles de Arizmendi (Susana González) is some ways. Let’s take a look at how mother and daughter are both different, yet the same. And how Cristina Olasábal (Iliana Fox) might be better than she seems.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Not so different?

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Renata has been hell-bent on getting their mother out of their lives, and for good reason. Victoria has been a horrible woman and mother, and we do believe she’s more evil than we know yet. However, it’s clear Victoria’s influence is strong. How can it not be after all those years of controlling Renata and making her ashamed of herself? That’s why Renata took a Victoria approach to dealing with María José “Majo” Cantú Robles (Alejandra Robles Gil) alcoholism and obsession with Darío Ramírez (Iván Arana). To stop Majo from drunkenly seeking out the man who’s threatened them, she locked Majo in her room. She was stuck in there the entire time Renata and Victoria were at Elisa Cantú Robles’ (Angelique Boyer) hearing. This is where Victoria is a hypocrite.

When they got back and she found this out, Victoria had a fit. She went on about how Renata can’t do that, and didn’t care about Renata’s reasons. She even used this as a reason why she should likely move back in. Because her other two daughters are failing alone. We can’t. It’s only going to get worse if she’s there. In fact, it might even be getting worse already.

After the hearing, Renata went to a policeman and made some accusations against Eugenio Serrano (Alejandro Camacho). Victoria was around, as she’d been told Renata had an incident while Victoria wasn’t with her. We have a feeling she might make sure that report goes nowhere, despite the cop’s promise to look into it.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Playing two sides?

Then, there’s Cristina. She had ordered José Luis Velasco Rodríguez (Hernán Mendoza) to fire Adriana Sánchez (Luz Ramos) to keep an investigation against him from going forward. However, after he did, Cristina had a talk with Adriana. It seems Cristina had warned her José Luis would fire her. She made it clear there was something funny about José Luis, which goes against the whole stop-the-investigation thing. We think everyone on this show is basically her pawn right now to get at the truth.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Teasers

Finally, let’s get down to the spoilers for tonight. We’ll see the result of last night’s sudden appearance by Leo at the home Darío’s hiding in. Which, as we mentioned, is beyond dumb. It seems Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez (Andrés Palacios) gets hurt during a struggle between the two men. Majo will have to break the news to Elisa. Still, Dario is determined he’ll follow through on the promise he made to Majo and his mother.

As for Elisa, Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate the circumstances change things for her. She’ll feel bad for what happened, so she’ll call to check in with him. We’re sure he’ll be surprised and thrilled to get the call. Will she admit what’s been going on? We’ll see. If she’s smart, she would. But Elisa hasn’t always shown a lot of that.