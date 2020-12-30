UK house prices rise by most in six years: Nationwide By

© . FILE PHOTO: Estate agents’ boards are displayed, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Apsley, Hertfordshire
LONDON () – British house prices rose faster than expected in December to record their biggest annual increase in six years, as tax incentives and COVID-driven appetite for larger homes continued to boost demand, mortgage lender Nationwide said.
House prices rose by 0.8% in December alone, barely slowing from the 0.9% recorded in November, and were 7.3% higher than a year earlier, well above forecasts in a poll of a 6.7% rise.
