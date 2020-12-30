U.K. Parliament Set to Approve Post-Brexit Trade Deal

LONDON — Approval of a trade deal between Britain and the European Union was being hurried through the British Parliament in just a day on Wednesday, a rushed conclusion to a Brexit saga that has divided Britons and convulsed their politics for more than four years.

The House of Commons overwhelmingly endorsed the Brexit trade deal by 521 votes to 73 sending it to the House of Lords, Parliament’s second chamber, where ratification is also expected later in the day.

The lawmakers, recalled from their vacations for the task, approved the deal after considering more than 1,200 pages of dense legal text that will shape the relationship between Britain and continental Europe for decades to come and prompt the biggest change in the country’s trading ties in recent history.

Despite the absence of for scrutiny, the ease with which the agreement passed through the House of Commons was in stark contrast to many knife-edge votes held before last year’s general election when Parliament was gridlocked over Brexit.