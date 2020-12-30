Tyrese & Wife Samantha Gibson Announce Divorce

Tyrese and his wife of three years, Samantha Gibson, have announced they are getting a divorce.

The actor shared the news in an emotional social media post, which featured a picture of him kissing Samantha on her cheek.

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce,” the post begins.

The couple secretly tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

“Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else,” he continued.

The statement continued that they are supportive of each other’s individual futures and asked people to respect their privacy.

Read the full joint statement below.