Turkey, U.S. in talks to form joint working group on S-400s, sanctions: minister By

© . FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov meets his Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu in Sochi
ANKARA () – Ankara and Washington have started talks to form a joint working group regarding Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and the U.S. sanctions stemming from it, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu said the working group had not been formed yet but talks among experts had begun.
