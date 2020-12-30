Trump Warns GOP Of ‘Death Wish’ As McConnell Blocks $2,000 Stimulus Checks

President Donald Trump hopped on Twitter to warn his fellow Republicans of a “death wish” of they don’t approve the $2,000 stimulus checks he pushed for.

“Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP,” Trump tweeted. “$600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!”

His tweets came as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s attempt to send Trump’s desk a bill passed by the House providing an extra $1,400 payment to Americans struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Senator McConnell knows how to make $2,000 survival checks reality and he knows how to kill them,” said Schumer. “If Sen. McConnell tries loading up the bipartisan House-passed CASH Act with unrelated, partisan provisions that will do absolutely nothing to help struggling families across the country, it will not pass the House and cannot become law — any move like this by Sen. McConnell would be a blatant attempt to deprive Americans of a $2,000 survival check.”