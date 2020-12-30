Trevor Bauer denies he’s seeking deal worth around $200M

Reds general manager Nick Krall said last month that the team hadn’t had any major contract negotiations with Bauer, who is receiving contract pitches from multiple clubs.

If he does sign elsewhere, the Reds won’t be completely left in the dust. Since Bauer rejected Cincinnati’s $18.9 million qualifying offer, the Reds will receive a compensatory pick in next year’s draft. If his contract is worth $50 million or more, the pick will fall between Round 1 and Competitive Balance Round A.

Cincinnati acquired Bauer in a trade with Cleveland during the 2019 campaign. In 21 starts with the franchise, the right-hander went 7-9 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.036 WHIP and 168 strikeouts in 129.1 innings.

A number of teams across Major League Baseball are interested in Bauer, including the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.