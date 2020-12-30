TLC ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Lydia Plath Clutches Her Pearls!

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers finds that Lydia Plath saw brother Micah Plath’s modeling pictures she was almost running from the room! Poor thing, she said that it was not something she preferred to look at and was surprised at how much her brother had changed just in the past ‘couple of months’ since she had last seen him.

She definitely was not expecting t see Micah in his skivvies and you could tell that she definitely felt uncomfortable about it. Micah took it all in stride, he wasn’t all that offended by it. He just said that he knew what it was like, before he was more open-minded, and he sympathized with Lydia. I’m glad he did that rather that pressing the issue, then again, unlike some brothers, Micah doesn’t seem to have a douche bone in his body.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: While Moriah was making her over, though, she had some bad news for her.

Apparently Lydia’s crush already has a girlfriend. Thankfully, Lydia had already fasted and prayed about it and had received peace from both God and her Mom, so she was okay with it. However, Moriah still asked, because sometimes people just say that when they’re really not okay, but Lydia said that she was more than fine with it, and that she was relieved that it was over.

That’s a little sad to hear because Lydia didn’t get to live the fun parts of having a crush on someone. She literally developed a crush, harbored it for a few years, then prayed about it to God and talked to her Mom about it and found out the guy was with someone else and now it’s… gone.

While first crushes do come and go, it’s just sad that Lydia had to feel all the intense/bad parts of having a crush with virtually none of the good parts. While I have no doubt that she’s okay and probably relieved that it’s gone, I just can’t help but feel like she didn’t get to experience a vital part of having a crush. Oh well.

The good thing is, is that Kim Plath has already told her that she didn’t have to choose the same route as her and Barry (even though the implication is clearly there) so maybe in the future, there’ll be some time for Lydia to experience the positive side of having a crush. We can only hope for her sake, everyone’s rooting for these kids. Stay tuned!!!

