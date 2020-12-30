Titan Medical Provides Regulatory Update

Article content continued

Enos™ is a trademark of Titan Medical Inc.

For more information, visit www.titanmedicalinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements of Titan Medical

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Such statements reflect the current expectations of management of the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential for” and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements, including references to: the Company’s focus on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery; the Company being focused on developing robotic assisted technologies for application in single access surgery; the Enos system being developed to become the new standard of care in robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D high-definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and an ergonomic surgeon workstation; the FDA’s response to the Company’s 513(g) request indicating that the Enos system is appropriate for classification through the De Novo pathway; the FDA guidance will help guide the Company’s regulatory strategy so that it can allocate resources to achieve U.S. market clearance; pursuit of the De Novo pathway will not materially affect the Company’s previously stated milestones or budgets for 2021; during the first quarter of 2021 the Company plans on further communications with the FDA, including filing a Pre-Submission; the Company will likely proceed with a De Novo classification request for its Enos system in place of a 510(k) submission; were the FDA to grant the De Novo classification request, the Class II device would be cleared to be marketed; the Enos system may serve as a predicate device for 510(k) submissions of future devices of the same type; were the De Novo classification request declined, as a Class III device, the device would require pursuit of a premarket approval under Section 515 of the FD,amp;C Act, requiring additional time and expense; and the Company’s intention to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F dated April 2, 2020 (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005089/en/

Contacts

Monique L. Delorme

Chief Financial Officer

+1-416-548-7522

[email protected]

#distro