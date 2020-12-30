Tiny Harris Makes Fans Happy With More Tik Tok Videos Of Heiress Harris

Tiny Harris made her fans excited with new Tik Tok videos featuring Heiress Harris. Check out the clips that Tiny shared on her social media account below.

‘My superstar & her tiktok takes!! That second time she made sure she found that poll to lean on lol..Best thing I coulda did was have another mini me!! @heiressdharris Too much fun…I’m in love 👑💜 Good morning 🌍’ Tiny said.

A follower said: ‘So sweet… I always think of the time when you were saying you wanted another baby… I thought you were crazy… but it was all worth it. She’s such a doll. Real talk 🤦‍♀️’

Someone else posted this: ‘I love her💕 She brings joy to so many people lives, and she doesn’t even know it❣️’ and one other fan said: ‘Khalimah over here copying her moves lol😂 talking about that’s my friend.’

A follower said: ‘She’s a star. Your daughter straight up gonna be an actress or artist. She too, charismatic. God bless u, Angel.’

Someone else said: ‘I want my future daughter to be this cute wit the same personality 🥰🥰’ and a commenter said: ‘She’s so stinking cute! And her innocence is so sweet. 💕’

A follower said: ‘I thought it was just my daughter,’ and a follower said: ‘She works TikTok better than I do!’

Someone else posted this: ‘Omg I ❤️her Tiny! 😍😍😍 She is definitely your mini-me! @majorgirl.’

Tiny Harris shared a video on her social media account featuring Heiress Harris, and the baby girl is singling like there’s no tomorrow without any fear.

Tiny has been in awe these days after her daughter, Zonnique Pullins gave birth to a baby girl. Tiny cannot wait to hold her granddaughter in her arms.

Check out the message that she shared along with a clip-on her IG account.

