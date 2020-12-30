Tiny Harris Advertises LaTocha Scott’s New Planted Lifestyle Book

Tiny Harris is advertising LaTocha Scott‘s new Planted Lifestyle book. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

Tiny said: ‘This food looks so good it makes u forget it’s healthy eating! Make sure u get my sis @iamlatocha new Planted Lifestyle book. I think it’s so much easier to healthier when it still tastes good! 👑🖤’

LaTocha hopped in the comments and said: ‘Thanks so much my love!! Wait until everyone see’s what we got in store!! So excited for this next chapter💯 Here’s to Great Health and Great Food!!👑 +👑= BossTings!!’

Someone said: ‘It’s the friendship support for me 👌🏾’ and another follower posted this: ‘this is going to be my new year gift to me 2021 transition 🍃healthy living ❤️’

Another follower posted this: ‘Definitely! My son has decided to go vegan and it’s hard to cook for him,’ and somoene else said: ‘I definitely need to purchase this book for a better lifestyle everything looks delicious.’

A commenter said: ‘Done!! @majorgirl and @iamlatocha this is right on time, because I literally just watch game-changers on Netflix and it definitely pushed me to plant life. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 I’m about to buy it right now. Btw she looks amazing!!!’

Someone else posted this: ‘The food looks hearty as well as healthy. I can’t wait to try some of the recipes, yum 😋’

A follower said: ‘This looks good. Yes, I can be more consistent if it doesn’t taste cardboard ass. @majorgirl 🤣’ and someone else posted this: ‘Just ordered mine. Looking forward to new options and learning about this lifestyle.’

In other recent news, Tiny Harris shared a post on her social media account that is dedicated to her daughters, Zonnique Pullins and Heiress Harris.

Check out the gorgeous photos she shared.

Advertisement

T.I. Shocks Fans With Violent Baby Heiress Photo Caption Amid Marriage Troubles With Tiny Harris — Is He A Hypocrite? »



Post Views:

0