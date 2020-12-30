Three 6 Mafia’s Crunchy Black Says He Would Have Taken Care Of Boosie Badazz’s Shooter!!

Three 6 Mafia’s Crunchy Black sat down for a recent interview, where he revealed that he would have happily handled Boosie Badazz’s shooter, if Boosie had asked him to.

“When I heard Boosie got shot, I figured like he could call me cus a n*gga won’t believe imma show up on they ass, you know what I’m saying. And imma say this sh*t loud and proud, cus I f*ck with Boosie — Boosie could’ve had a cast on his leg and told me ‘Crunchy Black me and you f*ck with each other, you know what I’m saying, we sons and fathers and sh*t, I need you to shake something for me,'” he shared.

“And I already told you I’d kill a muthaf*cka over my daughter, I ain’t saying I would kill a muthaf*cka over Boosie, I’m just saying, this n*gga could’ve called me. If he know who it is, he could have called me. F*ck what you heard, my hat to the right.”

Peep the clip below.