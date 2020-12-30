This Vermont ski mountain just ranked among the best in America

A start-up crunched data on 450 ski resorts, and a Vermont mountain scored among the best.

Killington Ski Resort in Vermont ranked No. 11 among the nation’s best ski resorts, according to The American Ski Index Ranked by Koala, an online marketplace connecting travelers and timeshare owners. The No. 1 ski resort is Park City in Utah, according to the report.

Koala used factors such as annual snowfall, length of runs, number of lifts, adult ski pass cost, review ratings, and Instagram hashtags when ranking the resorts.

Killington’s ranking is due, in part, to its 19 lifts, 383,202 feet of runs, and $130 adult ski pass cost. The Vermont resort also boasted 228,621 Instagram hashtags (Park City had 1,116,798).

Three more Vermont resorts and a Maine resort made the top 50: Maine’s Sunday River ranked No. , and Vermont’s Stowe ranked No. 34, Jay Peak ranked No. 42, and Smugglers’ Notch ranked No. 46.

