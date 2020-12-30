This is why Deadly Premonition became a cult classic

A survival horror game, Deadly Premonition is essentially writer/director Swery65’s love letter to the show Twin Peaks. If you’ve seen Twin Peaks, you could probably tell just based on the premise. But like the show, the game doesn’t take itself entirely seriously. Instead, it alternates between unsettling horror and aggressive campiness.

The protagonist of Deadly Premonition speaks to a voice in his head, follows clues he discovers in his coffee, and fights zombies by smashing them in the face with a guitar. Perhaps because the game pokes so much fun at itself, players are inclined to as well — and are more forgiving of the game’s flaws.

But what exactly makes a cult classic a cult classic? It has to resonate very strongly with a specific group of people.

In Deadly Premonition‘s case, there’s just nothing else quite like it. The sandwich scene at the dinner epitomizes this; a janky, awkward scene about how a turkey, jam, and cereal sandwich functions as self-punishment, somehow still played straight.