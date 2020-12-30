The Vikings season 2 line that foreshadowed a death

In season 2, episode 10 of Vikings, entitled “The Lord’s Prayer,” Ragnar (Travis Himmel) and Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) carry out a plan to trick King Horik (Donal Logue) to reveal his true nature of treachery. They invite him to conduct a fake plot to try to overthrow Ragnar and kill Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) in the process, but as Horik informs Floki, “Bjorn Ironside is a difficult man to kill. Perhaps the Gods are protecting him.”

Season 2 is also the time in which Bjorn earns the name “Ironside,” suggesting that he is invincible and/or immortal. Over the years, Bjorn has managed to avoid a bloody end … up until season 6, episode 11, “King of Kings.” In the episode prior, “The Best Laid Plans,” Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) stabs Bjorn, believing he’s killed him. But Bjorn doesn’t die, instead returning to Kattegat and leading a counterattack against Ivar and the Rus. Episode 11 sees Prince Oleg’s (Danila Kozlovsky) captain Ganbaatar (Andrei Claude) successfully shooting Bjorn with three arrows, though Bjorn remains firmly on his horse as he’s shot.

Bjorn does die by the end of the episode, but not before ordering another attack before he passes on, showing how his legacy will outlive him — in a way, making him immortal. And, most importantly, Bjorn also lives up to his “Ironside” name by being difficult to kill, requiring an awful lot of effort on his enemies’ part to finally take him down.