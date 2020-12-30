The untold truth of Punky Brewster

Punky Brewster received numerous letters from young viewers who “would talk about what they wanted to see Punky do,” producer Rick Hawkins told Mental Floss. This inspired show creator David W. Duclon to have an official contest, in which kids sent in their Punky Brewster ideas in the hopes of sending the one chosen to become an actual episode.

A seven-year-old Punky Brewster fan named Jeremy Reams sent in the winning entry, which suggested Punky should show kids how to use CPR to save a life. Show writers ran with that, concocting the 1986 episode “Cherie Lifesaver,” wherein Punky’s best friend Cherie (Cherie Johnson) gets trapped in a junked fridge while playing. “That came out of research we had done where we learned an alarming number of kids had suffocated in an old fridge or freezer,” Hawkins said. By the ’80s, fridges had to be openable from the inside, “but in low economic neighborhoods, the old ones were being tossed out in vacant lots.” Cherie nearly dies in that fridge, only for Punky to save her with CPR.

Shooting the episode was harrowing, particularly for the studio audience. “We had rehearsal and then we taped in front of a live audience,” Johnson recalled. “Kids were screaming, ‘Oh no! Get her out!'”