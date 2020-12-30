The original Xbox was underrated. Here’s why

One year after the original Xbox’s release date, Microsoft officially launched Xbox Live. Within just a few months, hundreds of thousands of players had subscribed to the service, connecting consoles across the globe on a large scale. Other consoles, such as the Sega Dreamcast and PlayStation 2, experimented with similar online capabilities, offering players the option to purchase an adapter for online multiplayer access. Although online play wasn’t free with Xbox, it was a built-in function and not a side feature.

Although the original Xbox broke new ground, it was actually a financial failure. Its competitor, the PlayStation 2, ultimately sold more than 150 million units compared to the original Xbox’s 24 million. The console didn’t begin to turn a profit for Microsoft until 2004, according to IGN, and by that time, Microsoft was already looking ahead to the next generation of consoles: the Xbox 360.

Despite those shortcomings, and despite its bulky appearance, the original Xbox raised the standard for console developers and raised the expectations for gamers.