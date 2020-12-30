The Office Cast: Where Are They Now?

What’s he up to? A Quiet Place, which the man behind the beloved Jim Halpert, starred in and directed (alongside his wife Emily Blunt) was a huge surprise hit in 2018, with the highly anticipated sequel’s release being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the TV side of things, Krasinski plays the titular (and legendary) Jack Ryan in the hit Amazon Prime series, which he also serves as a producer on and was renewed for a third season. Through his production company, Krasinski served as an executive producer on Lip Sync Battle and 2016’s critically acclaimed film Manchester By the Sea.

After they got married at George Clooney‘s Lake Como, Italy estate in 2008, Krasinski and Blunt welcomed two daughters: Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3. They are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, counting the Clooneys, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and more among their close friends.