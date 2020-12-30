The musical link between Batman v Superman and WW84

Fans of Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman may remember “Beautiful Lie,” the song that accompanies the very first scene in the movie. The powerful sequence sums up Batman’s (Ben Affleck) origin story and the death of his parents, with a voiceover from the man himself describing an old dream, in which he’s in a dark hole and floats toward the light. He has since come to view this dream as the a beautiful lie of sorts.

In Wonder Woman 1984, you can hear the very same song in an equally powerful and emotional scene, in which Diana convinces Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) to renounce his wish to seize the Dreamstone’s powers. She achieves this by showing him visions of his traumatic childhood, as well as of his son, Alistair (Lucian Perez), who is in dire need of his father. This helps the villainous businessman reunite with his son and choose a path of redemption rather than power and greed.

In an interview with ReelBlend, director Patty Jenkins revealed that the tactical reuse was prompted by none other than Hans Zimmer, the virtuoso film score composer who made the music for both movies. According to her, “Hans was like, I wrote that song for this universe, so why aren’t we using it?”

Apart from being a nice callback to earlier DCEU endeavors, using the song in the climactic face-off of WW84 is a pretty inspired move. After all, Batman v Superman’s surreal “Beautiful Lie” scene features very similar, deep themes of childhood trauma, family, and loss, all encapsulated in Maxwell Lord’s final, tearful moments as a supervillain.