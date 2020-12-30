The military shooter that we’ll probably never play

Six Days in Fallujah was engulfed in controversy. The sting of Sept. 11, 2001 was still fresh in the minds of the American public. According to ABC News, the families of those who were killed at war protested the game out of “fear the game will trivialize the sacrifice of their loved ones.” The game was criticized for being based on real current events, rather than being a fictional account.

Destineer, the developer, attempted to create a realistic gaming experience. The team had conducted numerous interviews with American military personnel to create an accurate representation of the event. The team also conducted interviews with Iraqi insurgents, which led some members of the public to question the developer’s intentions. The controversy got too hot, and would-be publisher Konami withdrew from the project. The game would go on a long term hiatus. Destineer was unable to find a publisher willing to fund its endeavors, and the project went cold.

In the end, Six Days in Fallujah fell on its own sword. The title would never be released and Destineer would eventually cease operations in 2011.