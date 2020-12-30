The Micah fan theory in Red Dead Redemption 2

Micah Bell started out as his own father’s partner-in-crime, with whom he murdered two people when he was 17. Micah is relatively new to Dutch Van der Linde’s gang, only being a member for about five months. He is generally disliked by everyone but Dutch, with the others finding him to be needlessly aggressive and rash. Micah set his sights on robbing a ferry in the town of Blackwater, suggesting a more profitable but riskier lead, to which Dutch agreed. Blackwater became a disaster because of this, leading to the gang losing members and going into hiding.

Although Micah initially tries to earn Arthur’s trust, he eventually gives that up in favor of loyalty to no one but himself. This is revealed when he becomes a mole for the Pinkertons and spies on the gang. He is also cruel to people and animals. In short, he’s a deeply disturbed and unhappy man.

So how does this fan theory seemingly contradict Micah’s harsh portrayal in the game?