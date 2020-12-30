The meaning of Katniss Everdeen’s name in Hunger Games

In the first The Hunger Games book, Collins spells out one of the major reasons Katniss’ parents might have chosen this name to put on her birth certificate. Her father, a poor miner from the Seam who taught her to become an outdoors enthusiast like himself, would have likely known how to scavenge food in dark days, and Katniss’ name could be a reflection of that.

Early on in the story, as Katniss runs across some pond plants bearing her name, she remembers him teaching her that their roots can be quite nourishing when cooked. “As long as you can find yourself, you’ll never starve,” her father once told her before his untimely death in a coal mine explosion. This advice comes in quite handy when she, her sister, and her grieving mother become desperate for food.

In addition to saving her family from starvation, the plants are also quite reflective of Katniss’ personality. As Katniss describes them, they are “tall with leaves like arrowheads,” which is a very organic reference to Katniss’ skills with a bow and arrow. The scientific name of the plant is also Sagittaria Sagittifolia, which is owed to Sagittarius, the astrological sign with the zodiac symbol of an archer.