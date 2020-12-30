The Maxwell Lord moment that means more than you think

Pascal’s quintessentially 1980s take on Maxwell “Max Lord” Lorenzano in Wonder Woman 1984 differs somewhat from his comic book counterpart Maxwell Lord. However, there is one obvious similarity in that both characters are untrustworthy businessmen who eventually gain superhuman powers. Wonder Woman 1984 pays homage to the Lord of the comics in the scene where Max meets the U.S. President. Granting the wish of the world’s most powerful politician turns out to be a bit more difficult than anything Lord has done up to that point, and it physically strains him to the point that a small stream of blood gushes from his nose.

A seemingly ordinary storytelling trope? Sure. However, it’s also a reference to “Invasion!,” a major DC comic book event from 1988. In the aftermath of the events, a “gene bomb” activates Lord’s latent superpower that enables him to control people’s minds — with side effect of giving him a nosebleed whenever he uses his powers. Talk about a neat Easter egg for fans of the comics.