This certainly hasn’t been Hilaria Baldwin’s day, month, year, or even decade for that matter. After the former yoga instructor admitted that she was actually born in Boston and not in Mallorca, Spain, as was previously suggested, and that her name is Hilary and not Hilaria, it seems like the lies just keep getting worse. Here’s what you need to know.

According to page Six, Hilaria’s ‘fake’ Spanish accent was on full display when she apparently peddled the Spanish fashion brand Zara to her podcast listeners just last month. She gushed about the brand during an interview with actress Lisa Edelstein on November 25th.

The Lies Just Keep Getting Worse For Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria said (with a hint of an accent): “One of the things that I’m obsessed with right now are Zara knits. Their knit clothes, so cute. And I’ve always been a Zara fan.

It’s, you know, it is a Spanish brand, and so I’ve known about it since, for very, very, very long time before I was in this country. And I’ve always been obsessed with it.”

Twitter went into a tizzy after a person by the name of Leni Briscoe tweeted out on Sunday, “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.” Apparently, Hilaria’s name is actually Hilary. She was born in Boston and not in Mallorca, as she has stated in past interviews. During television appearances, she has spoken with a pronounced Spanish accent, and on one occasion during a cooking segment she even seemingly forgot the English word for ‘cucumber.’

To complicate things even more, Hilaria’s family isn’t remotely Spanish and had only traveled to Spain on occasion for their summer vacations. Hilaria’s father was born and bred Bay Stater, hailing from East Longmeadow, Mass.

Her mother Kathryn became an internist at Massachusetts General Hospital and assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. The couple welcomed daughter Hilaria in January 1984 in Boston, though Hilaria previously claimed she was born in Mallorca, Spain.

Hilaria attended the Cambridge School of Weston, Mass., before graduating and attending NYU for college. While she had previously said that there were more than 40 people from her Spanish family at her wedding to Alec Baldwin.

One can only wonder if the actor was in it on this charade or if he truly didn’t know that his wife has been faking her Spanish accent and heritage for the last decade. He did take the time though to defend his wife and slam social media trolls for attacking his wife.

“We live in a world where we’re hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel they can say anything,” Alec, 62, said in video shared to Instagram on Sunday afternoon. “They want to spray it all over you and spit it all over you, their venom and their hate.”

