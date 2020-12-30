The last movie Philip Seymour Hoffman was in

Yes, the final chapter in the billion-dollar The Hunger Games franchise was indeed Philip Seymour Hoffman’s last big screen appearance. The actor joined the franchise as the propaganda-loving rebellion organizer Plutarch Heavensbee in the series’ second film, 2013’s Catching Fire, and later returned for the final two-part film Mockingjay, the first half of which released in 2014 just months after the actor’s death.

In fact, Hoffman passed away before he actually finished filming on Mockingjay – Part 2, a fact that led the film’s director Francis Lawrence (Constantine, I Am Legend) to completely re-imagine one of seminal moments in the entirety of The Hunger Games canon. That moment found Plutarch Heavensbee consoling and inspiring franchise heroine Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in the aftermath of unthinkable tragedy: Without the man himself to breathe life into the moment, Heavensbee’s words were brought forth in the form of a letter, read aloud by Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch Abernathy.

One can imagine that powerful moment was likely what led Hoffman to join the cast of The Hunger Games franchise to begin with, and the scene understandably lacks gravitas without Hoffman’s commanding screen presence. Nonetheless, the spirit of the man still shines through, and even in Hoffman’s absence, Plutarch’s influence can be felt in virtually every moment that came after. That’s largely because Hoffman himself brought such a charismatic stoicism to the character, and thus felt omnipresent even from his first appearance in Catching Fire.

The same could be said for virtually every character Philip Seymour Hoffman played throughout his storied career. And sure, it might’ve been nice if the actor’s last film had been a no-budget character study, but when one delivered the goods as often as Hoffman did, the final screen appearance is hardly the point.