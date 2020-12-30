The hidden message in Contra that Americans didn’t see

If you grew up playing the NES, you’d be surprised to learn how many games on the system had secret endings you never knew about. After beating the final boss in Contra, your character hops into a helicopter (an extra detail not present in the American version), which takes off into the sky. Credits follow, and if you held down start and select when the island exploded and continued to hold, you’d get a cool post-credits scene — it’s as if Contra made it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What follows is a disconcerting series of flashing lights, and then a message appears on the screen, written in red, which translates to “Foolish earthlings. You actually thought THIS annihilated Red Falcon? While we lost our earth frontline base, we are already making our next move. Red Falcon will be eternally immortal…..”

It’s nothing flashy (aside from the jarring lights flashing before you), but it does allude to the follow-up title, Super C.