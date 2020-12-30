The ending of Vikings season 6 explained

In some sense, “The Last Act” is a schizophrenic episode. It principally follows two groups led by Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) surviving sons as they march toward diametrically opposed, but equally inevitable conclusions. Ubbe’s crew, who spent much of the half-season floating on the vast and uncharted Atlantic Ocean with neither food nor water, is now settled in the Golden Land (clearly North America), where they’ve discovered both a helpful Native American tribe and an old friend, Floki the boatbuilder. After much suffering at sea, it appears that Ubbe and his crew might finally get the chance to live as farmers in a bountiful land with new neighbors who know nothing of the Viking way, but when Naad (Ian Lloyd Alexander) murders We-jitu (Phillip Lewitski) after breaking into his teepee in search of gold, the fragile peace between the two peoples is threatened.

On the other side of the sea, Ivar once again challenges Alfred of Wessex. After King Harald is killed in battle, Ivar assumes that the peace-loving Christian Saxons will have had enough of war. Under flag of truce, he and Hvitserk offer Alfred a typical Viking bargain: An exchange of hostages and land carved out of Wessex for the Vikings to settle, which in turn would buy a temporary end to the hostilities. Steeled by his wife’s advice, Alfred refuses the offer, determined to purge the Pagan horde from his land once and for all. “Your name is a byword for terror all over this world,” Alfred tells Ivar. “You do not know or feel the pity of men.”

Though Ivar has the numbers, he sees the writing on the wall. He knows that he will die if he fights the Saxons again, and Hvitserk identifies that his brother’s eyes have turned blue (like, full-on Fremen blue), an apparent sign that Ivar is about to hurt himself.