The Climate Desk Looks Ahead to 2021

The Climate desk covers all disasters related to climate change, like droughts, wildfires, intense hurricanes and extreme rainfall. The science establishing the direct link between these disasters and the rapid warming of the planet is increasingly clear, but the effects we all saw this year were shocking.

How did that affect coverage?

It was all the more essential that we show readers how different this year was. Because visual storytelling is one of the desk’s strengths, we leaned into that, using data visualizations and mapping, drone photography and video, and interactive design to tell these powerful and very human stories.

Earlier this month, John Branch wrote a lyrical piece about the way many of California’s most beloved and majestic trees — sequoias, redwoods and Joshua trees — were destroyed in the wildfires, and scientists say their survival is threatened as never before. We brought readers the visual evidence of the destruction in a way that no one had before.

2020 was a turning point in many ways, and one of those was the broader realization that the effects of the changing climate are not decades away, they are already here. We can see it all around us. The big question is: How do we make the necessary changes to avoid the worst consequences? It’s absolutely possible. It just takes the will to do it.

Is there a climate issue that, though significant, has yet to fully take hold among the public?

The threat from methane leaking from oil and gas drilling sites is something that we are all only beginning to understand. There are vast amounts of methane — an incredibly potent greenhouse gas — invisible and unchecked, pouring into the atmosphere. In the United States, reporting on these leaks is voluntary by the companies, and the Trump administration has rolled back inspection requirements.