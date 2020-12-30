‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) spoilers say that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is about to go down a rabbit hole and that no, it won’t be pretty at all.

After her confrontation with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in which he accused her of getting a little too up close and personal with Thomas without realizing that it was a doll that looked like Hope that Thomas was holding, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) knows that something needs to be done. Here’s what you need to know.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will 2021 Be A Better Year For Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson)?

Hope knows that Thomas is in a fragile mental state and that he needs some sort of help or intervention. Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview actress Annika Noelle, who plays Hope on the hit CBS soap.

Puts it this way, “Thomas is having a complete mental breakdown where he doesn’t know what’s real and for the first time, Hope is witnessing Thomas’s state of mind and how said it’s gotten. She is trying her best to reason with him and rationalize with him, but how do you do that when someone doesn’t even know if you are real? It’s a very emotional state, and Matt’s work is so impressive going down that rabbit hole of delusion.”

With that said though, what Hope doesn’t realize is that due to Thomas’s altered state, she, too is in danger. Is he going to hurt her? Or is he going to end up hurting himself?

Now, as far as what’s in store for our favorite characters of this fictional town of Los Angeles remains to be seen. ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ airs weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times.

