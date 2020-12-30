The bizarre Bowser theory in Super Mario Sunshine

In Super Mario Sunshine, gamers were introduced to Bowser Jr., who claimed that Princess Peach was his mother. This information, of course, came straight from Papa Bowser himself, so one would assume it was a lie. Bowser Sr. even admitted to the lie in the game’s ending, to which his son responded that he knew all along. You’d think speculation would end there, but fans see it differently.

Many gamers took note of the way Peach responded when Bowser Jr. called her “Mama Peach.” TenCentFang on Reddit noted that “she doesn’t deny it in anyway,” implying that Bowser was actually lying in the end to put his son’s mind at ease. In another thread, one Redditor put the word “Lied” in quotation marks in response to an explanation that Bowser lied about Peach being the mother, while another felt that her failure to deny the claim added credibility to the notion.

There’s another theory about Peach’s reaction: According to u/tveye363 and u/blindedbytheblight, it’s canon that storks deliver babies. As such, Peach may have assumed that Bowser Jr. was supposed to be delivered to her. Regardless, the debate continues as to whether or not she’s the mama.