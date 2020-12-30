The biggest question facing every NHL team in the 2020-21 season

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019-20 Islanders are a bizarre team to examine in hindsight. They had an amazing start with a 17-game point streak. But once that streak ended they were one of the worst teams in the league for the rest of the regular season, and when the season was paused they were playing like a team that could have easily missed the playoffs. But once they arrived in the bubble they caught lightning in a bottle and went all the way to the Eastern Conference Final. They can defend, they have good goaltending, but the offense is still a question and their series loss against Tampa Bay showed how much of a gap there is between them and a Stanley Cup team offensively.