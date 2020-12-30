‘The Bachelor’ spoilers find that it all started when the pandemic broke out. We were following the love story of Bachelor Nation stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan.

At first, we thought that they were just hanging out and getting closer as friends, but we soon learned that they were dating and they have gotten very close. They announced this week that they are taking the next step and moving in together. They will soon be living in New York together!

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Peter and Kelley’s Big Move

The couple was so excited to talk to their fans on social media about what is coming next for them. Peter told fans, “So grateful Kell was on board with the move! I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20’s were up and I’m just barely crossing it off the list!”

The couple was last seen hanging out together in Chicago right as the pandemic was starting. After seeing them everywhere together, we all assumed that they were an item, then they made it Instagram official and the rest is history!

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are Moving In Together

When Peter and Kelley were in Chicago together, a close friend and insider said of them, “They have been pretty inseparable this last month and Peter is still quarantining with Kelley in Chicago. Peter had an idea that thigs would play out like this. He knew what he was doing when he first flew to Chicago. He was very interested in Kelley from the start, and after spending a lot of time with her, he decided he wanted to be exclusive.”

Back in August, Peter posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram and captioned the photo, “A year ago today, I met this one in a hotel lobby. We danced the night away and then went our separate ways. I truly didn’t know if I’d see her again. This life is beautiful, beautiful… Let’s see what’s next.”

We are so happy for Peter and Kelley and cannot wait to see what their life brings to them next. We know that this move will be really good for them and living in New York is a big dream of Peter’s that is finally coming true!

If you want to see more of Peter and Kelley, they both post pretty regularly on their Instagram accounts and we hope that we get updates from them soon.

