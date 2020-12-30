‘The Apprentice’ Host Alan Sugar Lost Sister to Covid-19, Weeks After Brother Died From the Virus

WENN

Lord Alan Sugar has paid tribute to his sister Shirley Regal who recently passed away from coronavirus, only weeks after brother Derek died of the same ailment.

–

Alan Sugar‘s sister has died from Covid-19, just two weeks after “The Apprentice” host’s brother also died from the disease.

The businessman paid tribute to his eldest sister, Shirley Regal, on social media, confirming she had died on Monday (28Dec20), aged 88.

“She had been sick for a while but I guess Covid got her in the end to join our brother Derek, who passed two weeks ago. RIP SHIRL,” he wrote on Twitter. “I guess another victim of Covid,” he added on Instagram.

<br />

Lord Sugar announced his brother’s death after contracting coronavirus, on 15 December, describing it as “a sad day for us all in the family.”

He tweeted, “Today I lost my long-suffering brother Derek, another victim of Covid which added to his underlying health issues.”

“He was a lifetime, passionate Spurs supporter. I never forget my sister-in-law joking with me, thanking me for buying him the club.”

<br />

The 2020 series of “The Apprentice”, in which Sugar judges hopeful entrepreneurs doing business-related challenges, was postponed by the BBC due to Covid-19.

The host has taken the test along with his wife as a precaution, and the results came back negative. “No covid mate. I am telling you they are bloody tastless my wife says the same,” he tweeted to his online followers just before Christmas.

He later told his fans in a follow-up tweet, “To all my followers have a very merry Christmas and let’s say good riddance to 2020 and hope that 2021 brings a more positive future to us all.”

When a fan expressed reservations about Donald Trump returning to “The Apprentice” after leaving the White House, he replied, “I have asked them to let me do the US Apprentice. I just finished filming the Australian version which will be a hoot.”