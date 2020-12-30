The ’80s revival that convinced Macchio

The Karate Kid grew into a franchise quickly after the release of the 1984 original, with Ralph Macchio returning for two sequels. He’s tried to get away from that role over the years, and in this interview, he mentioned that he’s heard plenty of ideas for how to keep Daniel LaRusso in the zeitgeist. “For 30 years, I heard many, many ideas,” he said. “And they were all short-sighted, either one-joke ideas or big eye rolls. And then after Pat Morita passed away [in 2005], we lost that component of going back to LaRusso’s life, there was never a tie-in that made sense.”

Macchio went on to explain that he’s pretty sure he was the last one to sign on to Cobra Kai, just because he was resistant to tread this ground again. The big driving factor was that the show would primarily be seen through Johnny Lawrence’s perspective, which reminded him of another franchise. “Creed had just been released, probably about six or eight months before then,” he explained. “And that was sort of a glimpse into how to take a franchise like Rocky and come in from another perspective. You’re not making Rocky VII, you’re making Creed. And Rocky Balboa then finds his way in that world of where he fits.”

On paper, Cobra Kai sounds like it shouldn’t work. Daniel is a bit of a smug jerk at times, and the first episode starts out with Johnny beating up a bunch of high school students; however, it manages to find that sweet balance between ’80s nostalgia and modern sensibilities. While the series knows how to connect to the past, particularly with the legacy of Mr. Miyagi, it forges its own path and makes for the most worthwhile addition to The Karate Kid mythos since the first film.