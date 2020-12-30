The ‘250+ K’s in a season’ quiz

The San Diego Padres made a surprise run to the postseason in 2020, but it won’t be a shock to see them return in 2021. Earlier this week, the Friars sent four players to Tampa Bay in exchange for former AL CY Young Award winner Blake Snell. Less than 24 hours later, they struck a similar deal with the Cubs to acquire Yu Darvish. Both trades leave the Padres with a rather formidable starting rotation, one they hope will allow them to win their first World Series championship in the franchise’s history.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In Snell and Darvish, the Pads now boast two of baseball’s preeminent strikeout artists. Snell mowed down 217 batters in 2018, while Darvish racked up 277 Ks in 2013 as a member of the Texas Rangers. So with that in mind, how many MLB pitchers with 250+ K’s in a season since the 2000 season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!