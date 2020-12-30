Test Your 2020 Knowledge

It’s been an eventful year, to say the least. David Leonhardt, who usually writes this newsletter, has created a quiz that tests your knowledge of the year’s biggest stories.

The quiz is a beefed-up, 30-question version of the News Quiz that The Times publishes every week. Using words, photographs and a chart, it requires a combination of logic, knowledge and recall to get the answers right. And once you’ve finished, you’ll be able to see how your performance compares with other Times readers who’ve taken it.

“Consider it our small tribute to the late Alex Trebek,” the longtime “Jeopardy!” host who died of cancer last month, David says.